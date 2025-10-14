Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwen's avatar
Gwen
3h

Props to John Oliver for still being a staunch defender of the community through everything. Its heartening to see him not back down and instead continue to debunk and push back against the transphobic myths and lies his mainstream audience encounter elsewhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Evelyn Belle Scott's avatar
Evelyn Belle Scott
2h

I hate Bari Weiss so much. She is the ultimate example of someone born on third base and thought she hit a triple. Her reputation as a "heterodox" intellectual is a lie on both counts - she neither intellectualizes in any meaningful sense, nor are her thoughts particularly "heterodox". She has, for her entire career, donned the attire of the brave outsider, all the while enjoying the benefits of being an elite insider with remarkable access to power.

My dream would be to be able to tell her these things, nicely and politely, to her face. Ideally in court.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture