If you or a loved one are struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach out via phone or text out to LGBTQ crisis support services like The Trevor Project and Trans Lifeline.

More than a quarter of trans and gender diverse (TGD) youth worldwide have attempted suicide, as per a study printed this month in JAMA Pediatrics, a high-impact medical journal.

Co-authors from Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute and the University of Calgary performed a systematic review and meta-analysis of 137 studies, including over 130,000 TGD youth.

While much of the data was proportionate across demographics, one disparity of note came from North America. Youth on the continent saw suicide attempts skyrocket more than any other region included in the study.

“The observed increases in suicidal ideation, attempts, and [non-suicidal self-injury] in more recent data collection periods may also, in part, reflect the growing sociopolitical hostility toward TGD communities, particularly in North America,” the authors report.



“The rise in anti-transgender legislation, combined with escalating public stigma and discrimination, may be contributing to heightened psychological distress and risk for self-harm and suicidality.”

Of course, suicide is a complex phenomenon, and there is rarely “just one reason” someone might die by suicide. But the literature surrounding the toll of the anti-trans crusade on children in the United States, in particular, is robust.

Worldwide, “pooled prevalence estimates of suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and [nonsuicidal self-injury] were 48.8%, 26.2%, and 46.6%, respectively,” the authors continued. “Results varied as a function of demographic (eg, gender identity, ethnicity) and methodological factors (eg, measurement method).”

These rates are 2 to 3.5 times higher in TGD youth compared with those of their cisgender peers. “There is a critical need for improved prevention and intervention efforts to address TGD mental health concerns,” the paper concluded.

The investigation revealed other potential trends as well. For example, it appeared to elucidate a disparity in rates of suicidal ideation between studies that included more transfeminine youth versus trans masculine or broadly nonbinary ones.

The JAMA study suggests this indicates that “transmasculine individuals experience higher rates of victimization and discrimination” in some respects and that non-conforming youth particularly suffer “due to limited societal understanding and the invalidation of their identities.” However, there are still many kinds of violence disproportionately faced by trans women.

Mental health struggles in young people also increased with age. “As TGD youth grow older, they often become more aware of societal stigma, discrimination, and the long-term challenges of living in a non-affirming world,” researchers note. “Older youth face added stressors like navigating health care systems, social rejection, and lacking access to affirming support. These experiences can heighten vulnerability to suicidality over time.”

Meanwhile, despite the fact studies indicate trans people of color face more discrimination, this analysis indicated that suicidal ideation may be lower in racial and ethnic minority populations—a finding “contrary to research on cisgendered |SIC| heterosexual youth.”

However, the authors emphasized that there are ways to build up resilience among trans youth, even amidst a hostile political, legal and social climate.

“TGD youth are likely driven by the unique stressors they face including bullying, limited access to gender-affirming care, and internalized stigma,” authors write. “Conversely, supportive families, affirming communities, and inclusive policies can serve as protective factors.”