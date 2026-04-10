Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Melissa's avatar
Melissa
43m

This is exactly why authoritarian/fascist regimes go after the artists first. Art is revolutionary and always finds a way through. Our joyful resistance is creative and fertile!!

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Yasha's avatar
Yasha
1h

Lol passive compliance coupled with clever resistance. I love it.

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