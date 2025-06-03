Erin In The Morning

Melanie Black
5h

When I no longer see crosses and fish symbols plastered all over cars, I might consider making my queerness less visible. Until then, they can just look another direction if it bothers them so much.

rc4797
4h

If they actually opened the bridge to prevent people from walking on it that's just f-cking deranged. And dangerous. You've completely taken leave of your senses when you do stuff like that.

