Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
7hEdited

That report will bounce off of the Social Conservatives, but with any luck it will bounce onto some "independents" and stick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kassandra F.'s avatar
Kassandra F.
7h

We have been telling them what the effect of their discriminatory laws will be for years, they simply don’t care if we live or die.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture