Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joan the Dork's avatar
Joan the Dork
12h

Sounds like Hawai'i is setting the new gold standard for shield laws- here's hoping a few more blue states catch a clue and take some notes.

Reply
Share
Letters From a Trans-American's avatar
Letters From a Trans-American
12h

Terrific report and great news. Thanks, S. Baum.

Hawaii is stepping up. I love how the bill is framed as "big tent" that benefits all, not just trans people. The League of Women's Voters just posted a similar and equally powerful declaration about Trans rights on its website - https://www.lwv.org/blog/trans-rights-are-essential-healthy-democracy

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture