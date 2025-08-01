Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellie Haltom's avatar
Ellie Haltom
8h

"Florida man" lmao ty for that

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Anne Kiefer's avatar
Anne Kiefer
5h

The Kilted Mermaid is a terrific restaurant in Vero Beach. Great food and service. Upbeat, fun. Owned by Democratic elected official, Linda Moore, who celebrates the local queer community. No wonder Moms for Liberty, Florida's fascism auxiliary would target her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture