Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Terri's avatar
Terri
22m

And now another emergency application to Trump’s SCOTUS where it is a lock where it is a lock which side at least 5 of them will align. So don’t pop any champagne just yet. Bleak times for the rule of law.

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Brianna Amore's avatar
Brianna Amore
10m

Thank DAWG these cases ended up in Judge Boasberg's docket and not some rabid pro-Trump MAGA judge's docket. I suppose the next step for the FTC is to file these cases in the Fifth Circuit so they end up in front of Judge Kacsmaryk instead. Because you know they'll keep judge shopping until they get the result they're looking for.

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