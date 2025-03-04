A spectre is haunting America — the spectre of diversity, equity and inclusion.

That is why, last week, the Department of Education launched EndDEI.Ed.Gov, a public portal for parents, students, teachers, and the broader community to report “discrimination based on race or sex in publicly funded K-12 schools,” according to a press release. The “discrimination” targeted appears to be the pervasiveness of “divisive ideologies and indoctrination,” terms widely considered to be Trumpian dog whistles for things like affirmative action, gender-inclusive spaces, and any DEI programming.

The Department of Education will “utilize community submissions to identify potential areas for investigation,” as per the website.

“For years, parents have been begging schools to focus on teaching their kids practical skills like reading, writing, and math, instead of pushing critical theory, rogue sex education and divisive ideologies,” said Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, in the press release. According to past reports by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Moms for Liberty is an anti-government extremist group.

“Parents, now is the time that you share the receipts of the betrayal that has happened in our public schools,” Justice said.

Past “snitch lines” have been rendered ineffective by meme submissions en masse. As Erin in the Morning previously reported, Utah’s efforts to crowdsource reports of institutions letting trans people use their preferred restroom yielded some unintended consequences, as have other “snitch line” efforts. Submissions reportedly included Jerry Seinfeld’s character from the “Bee Movie” (2007), a late-night rendezvous with beavers, and satirical reports of elected officials in bathrooms, such as Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. That portal appears to have since been taken down. Similar autonomous actions have upended government-run tip lines targeting DEI and trans people across the country.

After Trump’s anti-DEI executive orders and a corresponding directive from the Department of Education — commonly known as the “Dear Colleague” letter — a nationwide coalition of educators’ groups filed a lawsuit against the agency.

“No federal law prevents teaching about race and race-related topics, and the Supreme Court has not banned efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in education,” the lawsuit reads. “The Department of Education [...] is attempting to establish a new legal regime when it has neither the lawmaking power of Congress nor the interpretative power of the courts.”

In February, a judge issued a preliminary injunction against some of Trump’s anti-DEI policies, but a dire threat still looms above the educators of America. Even before Trump’s return to office, teachers have reported being doxxed, losing their jobs, and being physically attacked while educating and serving their communities in ways that honor the diversity of their students.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, condemned the DEI purge in a recent press release. “This vague and clearly unconstitutional memo is a grave attack on students, our profession and knowledge itself,” she said. “It would hamper efforts to extend access to education, and dash the promise of equal opportunity for all.”

(NOTE: You can view an archived version of the website here.)