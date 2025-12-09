Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
8h

Please, let the good news rain down!

The best will be when a few of the worst of those conspiring to destroy and hurt us get death sentence, as they very well deserve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
8hEdited

This is great, but will they appeal. I don’t want to be a downer, but I expect an appeal. These anti- trans ignorant people will keep trying to stop care anyway they can. I truly wish that this decision will stay and expand to the rest of our country. Here’s to an end of this persecution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture