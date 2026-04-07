Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Letters From a Trans-American's avatar
Letters From a Trans-American
5h

Outstanding reporting in this flawed study. You break it down brilliantly. Let's hope that other media and medical associations share your view and/or confirm your analysis.

Keep up the great work!

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Aurora M's avatar
Aurora M
5h

Why dafuq do pedo billionaires keep funding fake ass studies to try and prove we don’t exist when we clearly have been around for millennia? Do they think the internet will forget?

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