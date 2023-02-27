Erin In The Morning Subscribers: Ask Me Anything Late February Edition
Periodically, I host an AMA for subscribers where they can ask me anything. Next week, I will go through the questions and answer many of them on camera.
Hey everyone! It’s that time again! We’ve been through a lot this month, but we are starting to see our first little signs of victory - Wyoming’s wins, some drag bans have failed, and positive laws are moving in several states. Still, we face the biggest crackdown on transgender rights in history. I’m here to talk about that all with you and answer questions.
Every week, I host questions from other people about transgender legislation, life, advocacy, and even just fun questions about my life outside of activism. Later once I have gotten enough questions, I will make a video going through my answers to them! This is one of my ways to give back to some of my subscribers.
So if you subscribe, thank you so much for supporting my work, and if you don’t but would like to ask a question, please subscribe today!
So go ahead, ask away in the comments!
Subscribe and ask a question!
I really like having the state-by-state breakdown for the laws, but it would be really helpful to know which states are dangerous to live in vs which states might be risky for trans people (kids or adults) or parents of trans kids to visit.
Hi! I have a trans son (almost 14), and live in Florida. Getting out of the state isn't an option for another 7 years, although I desperately want to. I'm trying to find a group or place online for parents in my situation, but the key is to find people who are both radically trans affirming AND realistic about the scary fucking shit happening right now. I've found a few very libby groups with people who either are still struggling to accept their trans kid (which I just can't tolerate), or who don't understand just how dangerous a situation we're in, or both. I'm sick of people trying to play nice in the face of genocide. Most of the activists and allies I know are adults without kids, and I would love to find people who both understand the fear of being a parent to a trans child and are willing to throw down in the face of it. Help!