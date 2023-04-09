Hey everyone, that time again! It’s been quite a month since the last time I hosted an Ask Me Anything. We are up to 13 states banning gender affirming care for transgender youth, but the tide is beginning to turn somewhat. We had three major court victories - the Tennessee Drag Ban is paused, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that teachers do NOT have a “right to misgender,” and the Supreme Court declined to reinstate West Virginia’s trans athlete ban, allowing a 12 year old trans girl to keep playing. I’m here to help you make sense of it all.

Every week, I host questions from other people about transgender legislation, life, advocacy, and even just fun questions about my life outside of activism. Feel free to be as serious, silly, important, or mundane as you would like. Later once I have gotten enough questions, I will make a video going through my answers to them! This is one of my ways to give back to some of my subscribers.

