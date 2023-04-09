Erin In The Morning Subscribers: Ask Me Anything April Edition
Periodically, I host an AMA for subscribers where they can ask me anything. Next week, I will go through the questions and answer many of them on camera.
Hey everyone, that time again! It’s been quite a month since the last time I hosted an Ask Me Anything. We are up to 13 states banning gender affirming care for transgender youth, but the tide is beginning to turn somewhat. We had three major court victories - the Tennessee Drag Ban is paused, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that teachers do NOT have a “right to misgender,” and the Supreme Court declined to reinstate West Virginia’s trans athlete ban, allowing a 12 year old trans girl to keep playing. I’m here to help you make sense of it all.
Every week, I host questions from other people about transgender legislation, life, advocacy, and even just fun questions about my life outside of activism. Feel free to be as serious, silly, important, or mundane as you would like. Later once I have gotten enough questions, I will make a video going through my answers to them! This is one of my ways to give back to some of my subscribers.
So if you subscribe, thank you so much for supporting my work, and if you don’t but would like to ask a question, please subscribe today!
So go ahead, ask away in the comments!
Subscribe to ask a question!
not a question, per se, just a comment. THANK YOU!! for all the information you share… for keeping your finger on the pulse .. and for arming moms like me with the facts we need to better advocate for our rock star kids. you are a gift :)
My child is trans M->F . She has been on blockers and now hormones thus going through puberty as a female. She is a fierce volleyball player because she practiced king and hard, and we went through all the right things to get her approved to play. This year, her senior year, she spiked a ball which hit a girl in the head. It happens. Our coach told their coach she was trans which started an onslaught of media attention, FOX news, YouTube vids, across the country and internationally. A reporter from London came by my house. ESPN connected with her and she told her story which has not been published due to the fact that both she and her father are suicidal. There were death threats.
Now we are moving towards college and she has had huge interest in her as a D-1 player offering a plethora of scholarships . She accepted and signed with Kennesaw. When she told them she was trans, they pulled everything. This was very traumatic.
My question is, do we tell beforehand- before the visit or do we not tell? Is it an imperative? Not just for my child, but for any child?