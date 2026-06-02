Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Joan the Dork's avatar
Joan the Dork
1d

This? This right here? This is why the world does not need billionaires in it. No single human being should have the power to do this- for any reason, let alone for the sake of further abusing his own offspring after she finally escaped from his clutches.

What. A. Jackass.

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Paula W's avatar
Paula W
1d

Elon is several bricks shy of a full load. He in a bigoted racist, Transphobe and a Homophobe. I love seeing what she writes about him. He can't do anything about it.

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