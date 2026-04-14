A DoorDash courier has gone viral after President Donald Trump tried, and failed, to use her as a prop for a downright bizarre anti-trans rant.

Sharon Simmons, a grandmother from Arkansas, was delivering a McDonald’s meal to the White House to celebrate a “No Tax on Tips” policy enacted by federal lawmakers. With “DoorDash Grandma” emblazoned on her bright red shirt, she handed off the meal—then tried to leave.

But President Donald Trump stopped her so he could talk more about the initiative as a part of his “Big Beautiful Bill.” And he kept her there as he off-roaded about her husband’s cancer, White House AI slop posts, falsehoods about 2020 “election fraud,” and open borders and transgender people.

“They want to have men playing in women’s sports,” Trump said, turning to Simmons. “Do you think that men should play in women’s sports?”

“I really don’t have an opinion on that,” she said.

“I’ll bet you do,” he said.

“No, no,” Simmons said with a gracious smile. “I’m here about—”

“Pizza?” Trump cut her off.

“...‘No Tax on Tips,’” Simmons said simultaneously.

You can see a clip of the viral moment below.

Make no mistake: DoorDash Grandma is not some bastion of progressive queer politics who is confronting the President on the White House Lawn. She’s not your average courier, either. She’s been spotlighted by the GOP on multiple occasions to promote the “Big Beautiful Bill,” and DoorDash openly orchestrated DoorDash Grandma “to commemorate the first anniversary of the No Tax on Tips policy.”

Trump’s controversial budget bill, while granting some amnesty on taxes to contract workers, like DoorDash drivers, has also been criticized as political theatre and bad tax policy. “‘No Tax on Tips’ is a symbolic tax break that is very limited and poorly targets the workers who need tax relief the most,” Corey Husak, Director of Tax Policy for the Center for American Progress, wrote last year.

Nonetheless, DoorDash Grandma resonated with Americans in this political moment. Simmons’s virality shows, among other things, that voters are hungry—literally hungry—for meaningful reform to things like food prices, health care and cost of living. Waging culture wars is not sustenance.