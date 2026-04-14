Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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ES's avatar
ES
12h

Embarrassingly bad publicity stunt.

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Don Jackson's avatar
Don Jackson
12h

Thanks for the coverage. I only briefly saw a headline about this and expecting the worst paid no attention. This is a nice take, and good for her for sidestepping the invitation to join the haters.

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