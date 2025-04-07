The Department of Justice and the Department of Education have joined forces to create a Title IX Special Investigations Team, targeting “the pernicious effects of gender ideology in school programs and activities,” as per an April 4 press release.

Enacted by Congress in 1972, Title IX was meant to protect students at all levels from discrimination “on the basis of sex.” Traditionally, it’s been used to combat sex-based violence, harassment, and discrimination within federally-funded academic institutions. At least 21 state attorneys general have also explicitly stated that Title IX protections include trans people.

Under the Trump regime, however, Title IX has taken on a new role. It’s become a tool for harassing trans students, or students merely suspected of being trans, especially if those students are athletes.

“Protecting women and women’s sports is a key priority for this Department of Justice,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi, a Trump appointee, in a press release announcing the new effort.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon is also standing at the helm. The ex-World Wrestling Entertainment CEO has a messy, decades-long history tainted by reports implicating her in child sex abuse and steroid scandals at the WWE.

“From day one, the Trump Administration has prioritized enforcing Title IX to protect female students and athletes,” McMahon said in a press release. “Traditionally, our Office for Civil Rights (OCR) takes months, even years, to complete Title IX investigations. OCR under this Administration has moved faster than it ever has, and the Title IX SIT will ensure even more rapid and consistent investigations.”

The Department of Education has historically been underfunded and understaffed, leading to many civil rights complaints flying under the radar — allegations of sexual violence and harassment, unequal pay and opportunity, and discrimination across all aspects of academia disproportionately impacting women and members of the LGBTQ community.

The press release makes zero mention of any of these issues.

In fact, Trump’s policies have weakened women’s protection under Title IX. His prior administration introduced more barriers for sexual assault survivors on college campuses, and limited the jurisdiction of colleges to intervene when a student reports sex-based violence.

“To all the entities that continue to allow men to compete in women’s sports and use women’s intimate facilities: there’s a new sheriff in town,” McMahon said. “We will not allow you to get away with denying women's civil rights any longer.”

In December, National Collegiate Athletic Association President Charlie Baker said he knew of fewer than 10 NCAA college athletes, total. Since 2020, over two dozen states have passed laws restricting trans athletes. There are over half a million collegiate athletes nationwide.

"Trans women competing in women's sports does not threaten women's sports as a whole," said Lia Thomas, a former swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania, whose athletic career became a lightning rod for anti-trans hate and vitriol.

"Trans women are a very small minority of all athletes,” she told ESPN. “The NCAA rules regarding trans women competing in women's sports have been around for 10-plus years. And we haven't seen any massive wave of trans women dominating."