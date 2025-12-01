Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Devin's avatar
Devin
1d

Wow! Stunning that the guy who divorced his pregnant wife days before their child was born turned out to be someone who can’t be trusted

Maybe he should worry more about how he acts like a man than how others do

I’m grateful for your service, but protecting my freedom is of relative value when you plan to barter it away

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Pauline ☺️'s avatar
Pauline ☺️
1d

Disgusting, he should be ashamed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture