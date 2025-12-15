Erin In The Morning

Mike Gelt
11h

I have just sent the following letter to Leader Dear Leader Jefferies,

I strongly and unequivocally oppose any bill that eliminates or restricts gender‑affirming health care. These proposals are cruel, dangerous, and morally indefensible.

Denying medically necessary care to transgender people is not governance — it is state‑sanctioned harm.

Every major medical authority recognizes this care as evidence‑based and, in many cases, life‑saving. Ignoring that consensus is reckless and deadly.

Lawmakers supporting these bills know the consequences: higher rates of depression, self‑harm, and suicide. Claiming otherwise is dishonest. History will not be kind to those who knowingly inflicted this damage.

These bills also invite constitutional violations, costly lawsuits, and public disgrace. Taxpayers will pay for the consequences of discriminatory, ideologically driven legislation.

All Democrats must oppose these bills — publicly and without hesitation. Anything less is complicity in preventable suffering and discrimination.

Talia Perkins
11h

And because harm is what they are trying to accomplish -- although believe legislators have immunity from suit over official acts -- the people engineering, funding, and carrying out the propaganda campaign and enacting the laws and policies against transgender people must face 42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 prosecution.

Crenshow is not doing this on his own.

I am talking to a lawyer this week about establishing a single purpose trust fund towards private prosecution.

