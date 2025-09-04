Erin In The Morning

Erica Burns
14h

I am glad Monica and her wife are able to leave! I have seriously thought of uprooting my life to Canada, but have decided to stay and fight. If and when we make it through this tyranny, each of us will have major testimony. We just have to live to tell our tales. 🙏🏳️‍⚧️

Ellen Adele Harper
14h

I think it's probably more than half of us. I know I've certainly considered it, along with pretty much every member of the trans community that I have spoken to. I am sticking around right now. I want to fight, not retreat. But it does make me glad that I'm in Michigan, very close to Canada.

