Ruxine
19h

Bullying hospitals into hurting some of their patients by forcing them to choose between harming some of their patients or losing funding for all of their patients to circumvent having to actually pass legislation shouldn't be possible; the president shouldn't have unilateral power to overrule medical science. Trans people are not going back, we're just going to get louder.

Sarah F
18h

I think we need our own dedicated treatment centers, serving only trans people, which don't expect or rely on grants or remuneration from any government. They would have to be willing to forego Medicaid and Medicare payments - to go fully out of pocket if necessary. We need centers, if only a few of them, that can provide all types of care, from GA counseling, through plastic and reconstructive surgery - centers protected by deep-blue-state laws that will never close their doors. Care for trans people should, at the very minimum, be one domestic flight or train ride away.

