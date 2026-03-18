Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Ellen Adele Harper's avatar
Ellen Adele Harper
10h

By the Goddess I hope most people in Colorado have the sense to vote against this.

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Melissa's avatar
Melissa
10h

Once any church collects signatures for ANY POLITICAL BALLOT, their non-profit status should be immediately revoked. They have become Political Action Committees which are prohibited from attaining tax-exempt status. MAKE THESE CHURCHES PAY! The U.S. loses $$$BILLIONS in tax dollars due to these organizations masquerading as churches and/or preaching hate from their pulpits.

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