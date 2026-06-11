Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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flapjacks's avatar
flapjacks
3h

Congratulations to the people of Hungary for all the hard work and sacrifice that made this possible! None of this would have happened without the organizing and incredible efforts that went into getting Orban out. I hope we in the US can get inspired to do the same!

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
3hEdited

"Elections have consequences."

Heh! (tm)

But seriously I hope Orban losing the beginning of the end of brain-dead social conservative nativism that has been sweeping "the West" lately.

How soon before the tide goes out from under the SoCons in the UK? . . .

TOO LONG!

It is so difficult to overstate the importance of the mid-terms here. There must be enough of a bloodbath for the GOP they eject the SoCons, and leave whom of them remains chastised and quiet.

Thank you Baum.

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