The U.S. House on Tuesday passed a bill that would enact a nationwide felony ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, imposing prison sentences of up to 10 years on providers. The legislation, introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, advanced as a high-stakes messaging vote amid a broader Republican push targeting transgender healthcare, even as Congress faces looming deadlines on expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits that affect millions of Americans. The bill is not expected to pass the Senate, where Democrats retain filibuster power, but its passage marks the first time a national felony trans youth care ban has cleared a full House vote.

The vote featured defections from both parties. Three Democrats—Henry Cuellar (TX), Vicente Gonzalez (TX), and Don Davis (NC)—crossed party lines to vote in favor of the felony ban, siding with Republicans to criminalize providers and potentially parents involved in transgender youth care. Four Republicans—Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Gabe Evans (CO), Michael Lawler (NY), and Mike Kennedy (UT)—voted against the bill. Three lawmakers from each party voted “present” or did not vote. The bill would have failed were it not for the Democratic defections across the aisle, but instead, it passed 216-211.

While the Senate is expected to block the measure, advocates warn the House vote will still have consequences—normalizing criminal penalties for standard medical care and setting the stage for further federal and administrative efforts to restrict transgender healthcare nationwide. Furthermore, many people will view the defection of Democrats on the bill as a major betrayal. However, the defection of multiple Republicans in the other direction is noteworthy, and shows there could be some level of resistance to national bans among some in the party who are facing tough elections.

EITM will continue covering this developing story, where another vote, a Medicaid ban, is expected tomorrow.