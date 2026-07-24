Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Jenn C's avatar
Jenn C
2h

Louisiana is one of the poorest states in the country and this is what they choose to focus on? Republicans are wild.

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Joel W. Crump's avatar
Joel W. Crump
1h

All this outrage over someone using a toilet. It's incredible. Right-wing "Christianity" is a joke, and laws deriving from it are unconstitutional.

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