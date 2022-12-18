Hey everyone! A couple of weeks ago, I launched an Ask Me Anything called “Erin Answers” geared at answering your questions about trans legislation, life, and just about anything. I want to be able to speak to all of you about legislation as it happens and to do so in depth. All of my videos will be open and not paywalled - the questions will be open to paying subscribers only. So if you subscribe, thank you so much for supporting my work, and if you don’t but would like to ask a question, please subscribe today!

So go ahead, ask away in the comments!