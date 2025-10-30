Erin In The Morning

Celeste
40m

How tf do you go too far with trans rights? Either they exist and should be protected legally or they don't.

They do exist and should be codified legally to end all this discrimination.

It's utterly absurd to claim that you can go too far on validating a groups rights.

The democratic party has wholly abdicated it's responsibility to lead an push back on the Republicans on this issue. They should have started countering the narrative and improving education a decade ago when these attacks started. Instead they chose to bury their heads in the sand, avoid taking a position on anything, and relied on Biden to write executive orders that are immediately overturned when he left office.

Neko Komaeda (he/they)
1h

Like from Ashnikko's new song,

"God made Adam and Eve AND Steve! Why're we not all kissing each other, this is absurd!"

Nancy Mace can go back to the 80s if she wants, but she's getting left behind if she can't find her place in the new world. We are moving on with or without her.

