South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who is best known for slinging slurs on the House floor, returned to her signature move earlier this week: horning in where she’s not wanted.

“Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve,” she tweeted on Tuesday, seemingly unprovoked. Users were quick to point out that Mace had once identified as a supporter of same-sex marriage, up until last year. She voted in favor of protecting same-sex couples in 2022—twice.

To many in the trans community, Mace’s pivot was a mind-numbingly obvious outcome. Of course, the GOP never meant to reserve attacks on human rights to just trans people. The playbook is so predictable that social media users foresaw Mace’s heel turn nearly a year ago. “Gay rights have nothing to do with men invading women’s spaces,” Mace tweeted in November of 2024.

“You’re going to be against gay rights as soon as it’s socially advantageous,” one account responded.

“Vote[d] for gay marriage twice in fact,” Mace said.

Now, her “Adam and Steve” jab evokes what some see as a vestige of a bygone era—the evangelicalism of the Reagan and the Bush administrations, Jerry Falwell-style gay-bashing, and more immediately, the fight to preserve same-sex marriage, which could be put to the test once again with a more conservative Supreme Court this November.

At one point, Mace seemed more than happy to speak out for this cause. “I strongly support LGBTQ rights and equality,” she told a reporter from the Washington Examiner in 2021. “No one should be discriminated against.”

“I do believe that religious liberty, the First Amendment, gay rights, and transgender equality can all coexist,” she continued. Mace added that she had LGBTQ friends and family and that “having been around gay, lesbian, and transgender people has informed my opinion over my lifetime.”

Cut to 2025: Mace unleashed a transphobic, slur-heavy tirade at a House hearing this past February, and over the summer, she repeatedly called a trans person a slur face-to-face at a constituent town hall.

It’s not 100% clear what triggered Mace’s born-again homophobia, but it’s possible that with the government shutdown droning on and slashed SNAP benefits thrusting millions of Americans into hunger, the right needs a new (or old) boogeyman to keep everyone distracted. Plus: Mace is running for South Carolina governor, and she’s wrestling with Lt. Gov. Pam Evette for a coveted endorsement from President Donald Trump.

The moral hypocrisy of conservatives is certainly not breaking news, but the change in tune is something that some in the online TERFsphere are trying to pin on trans people. Multiple posts from gender conservatives in response called for the LGBTQ community to ditch the “TQ.”

This rhetoric relies on the same tired trope: that gays and lesbians are wholly distinct from trans people, that trans people constitute a political liability for the left, that our existence is too fringe to bother fighting for, and that we must abandon those radical trans people—or as Mace might say, those “tr*nnies”—in order to maintain gay rights. Even some Democrats are starting to bemoan that we’ve gone “too far” too fast on equal rights for trans people.

The problem: Capitulation has never worked. In 2007, for example, mainstream gay rights groups—such as the Human Rights Campaign—appeared all too willing to leave trans people behind in order to secure legislation protecting cisgender gays. But that didn’t stop the conservative resurgence we’re seeing now. Every letter of the LGBTQ community has been censored online and in schools, faced increasing levels of harassment and violence, and fallen victim to global LGBTQ repression more broadly.

Selling out trans people won’t save gay people. The struggle for equal rights on both fronts has been inextricably intertwined since the trans and GNC youth of the Stonewall Uprising sparked the movement as we know it today.

The slippery slope won’t stop with Nancy Mace either; this was always the natural conclusion of the anti-trans crusade, pioneered by conservative activists who openly tout transphobia as a gateway drug into more hardline conservatism.

It stands to reason that throwing trans people under the bus won’t save anyone. Only solidarity—a united front against hate—can do that.