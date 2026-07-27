Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Artur Akkerman, LCSW's avatar
Artur Akkerman, LCSW
39m

These measures - if passed - will impact kids and people beyond transgender community. The same people voting for them, are voting for their own liberties to be restricted. We need more education out there on Transgender health care and topics.

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Mary Champlain's avatar
Mary Champlain
36m

Genital examination? How inappropriate, traumatic and intrusive! These people are insane and perverted!

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