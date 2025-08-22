Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Adele Harper's avatar
Ellen Adele Harper
2h

We are next folks. Targeting the trans community, opens the door for a number of their objectives. Detention of u s citizens, the strict definition and policing of womanhood, and the use of medical rekurds to target civilians. I've written about all this. To me, Bailey's appointment sets the stage. Be ready folks. As soon as a single trans person is picked up for being trans, we need to round up all of our allies and take to the streets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
2h

Our country is going to hell trump is just a vicious dictator continuing to gain more and more control of our lives

The congress and senate have no balls afraid of there own shadows the Supreme Court refuses to stop him over and over again

By the time trumps term expires if it does we will no longer be a democracy and will take our place next to Putin and Russia or under him

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture