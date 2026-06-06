Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
9hEdited

Goddamnit!

Everything Chloe Cole says about her own experience can be 100% accurate . . .

. . . and it has nothing whatsoever to do with the 99+ happily transitioned people who so completely outnumber her. There is no such thing as Cole getting anything of what she says and implies she wants without hurting those 99 every bit as much as Cole claims she was.

"Cole is a superspreader of that rhetoric, a part of a swelling anti-trans industrial complex."

I feel I have no resources to shine the light on that it deserves. I would love to play a role, I would give my utmost. The open conspiracy that "anti-trans industrial complex" is should see 42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 prosecution.

Needs to be added that even the transphobic rag the New York Post admits the SoCons only have 28 "detransitioner"* lawsuits . . . and If I recall they have spent over $100mn dollars and more than a decade in the infamously litigious US and only have 28 to show for it. The definitions underlying differing statistics are difficult to nail down, but there are at least 270,000 medically "fully" transitioned Americans, so that <1% regret rate is abjectly proven just by that count of 28. it would be wonderful info as to what effort the SoCons have made about that to be found and published.

*When they say detransitioner, SoCons mean someone who claims they are a false positive for endorsed medical transition and generally that they are in no way responsible for that, which is not the usage most people involved employ.

Thank you, Baum.

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Larry Erickson's avatar
Larry Erickson
9hEdited

I think you're being unduly harsh on Kaine. Rather than falling for the BS, I think he was doing what you suggested in passing: making a political calculation, one consisting of expressing great sympathy for the witness and then describing it as an individual case that should be addressed as an individual case.

That is, don't argue with her, don't get into any debate, don't possibly generate sympathy by going after a seeming victim, but drain the emotional impact by emphasizing it's one case and we already have a system for situations like that.

So while I think he could have been a *little* sharper, perhaps by saying that despite her personal tragedy it represents a tiny fraction of those who have transitioned, no, I don't think he fell for the propaganda, even briefly. I think he de-fanged her.

I would like to have seen the contents of the letter he read.

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