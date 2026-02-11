Erin In The Morning

Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
7h

Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu represent the very best of America — courage, talent, resilience, and authenticity.

They have earned their place on the ice through discipline and excellence, and they deserve celebration, not hatred.

The escalating attacks on LGBTQ+ communities — fueled by reckless political rhetoric and cynical culture-war tactics — have created a climate where harassment and even death threats are becoming normalized.

When leaders use language that paints LGBTQ+ people as dangerous, illegitimate, or unworthy of equal rights, it does not stay in speeches

It filters into communities. It emboldens extremists. It puts real lives at risk.

Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu are athletes, not political props.

They are human beings, not targets. Attempts to weaponize their identities for partisan outrage are not about fairness in sports — they are about stoking division and fear.

We must be clear: bigotry disguised as policy debate is still bigotry.

Demonizing LGBTQ+ people for political gain is irresponsible and dangerous. Words matter.

Leadership matters. And when rhetoric contributes to threats and intimidation, accountability matters.

Supporting Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu means standing up for dignity, equality, and the right of every person to live openly and safely. It means rejecting hate in all its forms.

It means refusing to allow fear-mongering to define who belongs in this country.

Our athletes deserve applause — not threats. Our LGBTQ+ neighbors deserve protection — not persecution.

And our politics must rise above cruelty.

Silence in the face of hate is complicity.

We choose solidarity.

Ella's avatar
Ella
7h

Take *that* you nasty bigots!

Here's to all the strong and brave queer women, and there are *a lot* of them. Go! Go! Go!

Thanks for the uplifting article, Erin!

