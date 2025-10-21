Erin In The Morning

Summer Dylan
Yay! I was thinking of applying to grad school at both schools.

Also, I can attest that USC is responsive to trans students needs - I wrote an email complaining that one application doesn't have a preferred name slot. I got a response in just a few days saying they are working on adding it and would add it manually for me in the meantime. It was hard to stand up for myself but it really is true that the best advocate is ourselves. Thanks Erin!

Kassandra F.
At least some of the universities in this country don’t just bow down and submit at the first sign of resistance.

