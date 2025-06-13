Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
17hEdited

Those F'ing MF'ers. 42 U.S. Code § 1983 & 18 U.S.Code § 242 prosecutions for everyone of the elected/appointed people doing this. Every one of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yasha's avatar
Yasha
17h

I just...For f**** sake...Every goddamn day they come up with some new level of petty fascist BS. All the more reason to attend the "No King"s protest I suppose. Trump doesn't get to have cute little dictator birthday without push back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture