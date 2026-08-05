Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Ada's avatar
Ada
7hEdited

Hi. What's the call to action here? What do I do after reading something this terrible? I mean this from a practical standpoint. I almost don't even want to subscribe read these stories if I'm just left feeling even more powerless than before.

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David Feinberg's avatar
David Feinberg
6h

Let me get this right. They were assigned female at birth. So social conservatives would all say they should use the female bathroom, which they did. And they are still being attacked?

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