If you’re like me, girl scout cookie season is always circled on the calendar. When the time comes, one of the biggest choices we often have is who to buy them from. We look to neighbors, friends with kids, and in some cases, find girl scouts selling their cookies online in order to place our first orders of the year. Starting two years ago, I had a different idea: what if we place our orders from transgender girl scouts?

Trans kids are under attack across the United States. In some states, they are being forced to detransition medically by withdrawing them from their care. In others, they are being banned from sports and bathrooms that match their gender identity. They face extremely high levels of bullying as well as school policies that are being proposed that forbid teachers from using their names and pronouns.

One place transgender people are officially accepted though is the Girl Scouts. The Girl Scouts have accepted transgender girls since 2015. The official policy from the website is: “if the child is recognized by the family and school/community as a girl and lives culturally as a girl, then Girl Scouts is an organization that can serve her in a setting that is both emotionally and physically safe.”

So that’s when I got the idea: lets buy our Girl Scout Cookies from trans scouts! This is my third year doing this, and both previous years were wildly successful - we helped sell thousands of girl scout cookies for trans girls and non-binary scouts across the United States. This year, I reached out to my followers on multiple platforms and found a handful of girl scouts who are either trans or nonbinary who are selling cookies through their Digital Cookie or Smart Cookie pages. These pages allow you to get online orders shipped to you while crediting the girl scouts who sell them and protecting their anonymity.

I will feature and add more girl scouts to this list as well as a twitter thread I intend to maintain. Please come back and check it often and share it widely so that we can support these trans girl scouts. All of the ones shared with me here are trans or non-binary. So… if you want your girl scout cookies, here are the scouts we have so far!

Trans And Nonbinary Scout Cookie Links!

*** If you wish to add your own trans girl scout Smart Cookie/Digital Cookie page, please message me on twitter at ErinInTheMorn!

Sean: My name is Sean and I am a Proud Girl Scout. As a Girl Scout, I've gotten incredible opportunities including training over 400 Girl Scout staff, leaders and scouts on how to welcome transgender girls into your troop. I am an advocate for equality. I started advocating for the LGBTQ+ community when i was 9 and testified for the Ohio Equality Act. I have met with state senators and state representatives to stop harmful anti-trans laws. I am interested in film editing, art and I'm a huge Taylor Swift fan!! You can buy her cookies here from DigitalCookie.

Gavin, Sam, and Sophia: Gavin, Sam, and Sophia are 8/9/&10th graders who have been scouting since Kindergarten, and they have always dreamt big and had caring hearts. They enjoy community service, volunteering as mentors at camp each summer, and working on their high awards, earning both Bronze and Silver Awards and soon working towards Gold. Currently, they are raising money to visit Puerto Rico and hope to volunteer on the island to help with hurricane impact. You can buy cookies from their troop here.

Logan: Logan, who sometimes goes by Rapunzel, is an energetic 6 year old who is in her second year as a Daisy in Girl Scouts. Last year she sold enough cookies to get to go to camp and she had so much fun that she made that as her goal again for this year. You can buy her cookies here from ABCSmartCookies!

Candor - Candor is a non-binary scout who recently came out. They want to sell enough cookies to pay for camp this summer! You can buy their cookies here!

***Stay tuned for more additions!