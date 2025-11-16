Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jesse's avatar
Jesse
11h

Am I the only one that thought the author of the conversion therapy story was a pseudonym of Erin’s? Erin in the Morning vs Erin Allday? 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
10hEdited

The three items discussed are a continuation of of religious zealots and poorly informed people. The first group that think conversion therapy will work are just kidding themselves if it possible we would see scientific studies proving it. As to the Catholic Church they have always been opposed but if they to want to forbid certain procedures they should look to their own teachings before they deny service. The sports area should not be prohibiting anyone from participating in a chosen sport it’s not their responsibility to get into the culture wars. These people, groups are only interested in their own beliefs and should not impose them on others

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture