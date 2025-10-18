Erin In The Morning

User's avatar
Leah Abram's avatar
Leah Abram
7h

Comments on all three news articles:

1. I'm so proud of being a New Yorker!

2. Who could've foreseen that the loudest anti-Trans voices were projecting? (Answer: Just about everybody!)

3. Well, when you become "TERF Island", the rest of Europe starts to notice.

Lisa Flynn's avatar
Lisa Flynn
5h

AOC is awesome. Unfortunately she is an outlier in her own party. Fuck the Democrats.

