Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Theo's avatar
Theo
3hEdited

Email the MSSNY and tell them to vote against Glasberg’s resolution that falsely cites the AMA as agreeing with the ASPS, among other misinformation:

Main house of delegates email - hod@mssny.org

General contact - MemberResources@MSSNY.org

HQ on legislative affairs - mssny@mssny.org

Valerie Cammiso, VP of Meeting Planning (directly oversees HOD logistics) - vcammiso@mssny.org

Julie Vecchione, VP of Communications - jvecchione@mssny.org

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Marcia Power's avatar
Marcia Power
3h

I am sending a copy of your piece to the Tennessee State Senators in Knox County who are in support of a horrendous bill the legislature is hearing in committee. Tennessee House members, too. These people have no business in office. I am so angry.

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