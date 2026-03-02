Erin In The Morning

Julie
2h

When my relatives in Texas say that THEY don't support the nonsense coming out of the state capital surrounding transgender Texans and their families, all I can say is - then why on earth did you vote the officials who are destroying lives into office and how hard are you working to vote them out and reverse their deleterious policies? ...crickets...

Talia Perkins
2h

And since what he wants is to force boys to grow up with breasts and periods and to force girls to grow up with beards and deep voices -- he is the child abuser!

42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 prosecution should be in his future, and it should be a Dem plank to make it so!

