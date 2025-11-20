Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel's avatar
Rachel
12h

As a former student, the TAMUS Board of Regents has always been a constant thorn in the side of progress. They aren’t appointed based on ability or experience, but based on loyalty to the “conservative” governor and his cronies. I’m heartbroken that this is happening, but not surprised in the slightest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brianna Amore's avatar
Brianna Amore
12h

Why anyone would want to teach or attend any Texas A&M college I'll never know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture