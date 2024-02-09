Protest at Miami DMV, credit to Olivia Solomon

Today, protesters staged die-ins in front of several DMVs across Florida over a new policy that criminalizes transgender people with "incorrect" gender markers on their driver's licenses. The new policy, recently announced by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, states that transgender people are no longer allowed to change their driver's license gender markers. It also criminalizes transgender people who "misrepresent" their gender, stating that they could be guilty of fraud and have their licenses revoked or suspended.

Over 100 participated in the protests in person today, a joint and targeted effort involving participants affiliated with PRISM, Youth Action Fund, Equality Florida, HRC, Hope CommUnity Center, SPEKTRUM Health, the Trevor Project, and GLSEN Central Florida. The protests occurred at DMVs in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Gainesville. Protesters lay on the ground for 37 minutes, signifying the 37% of transgender people in Florida who report being harassed, denied benefits or service, or assaulted after showing a driver's license with an incorrect gender marker or name. Many draped themselves in transgender flags and held tombstone-shaped signs with messages such as "Hate Kills" and "Killed by Ron DeSantis."

This development follows the enactment of a policy by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles that prohibits gender marker changes on driver's licenses, accuses transgender people of criminal fraud, and states the intent to use drivers license gender markers to enforce other state laws. Among these laws is a criminal bathroom ban that could incarcerate a transgender individual for up to a year for using a bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. Concurrently, the state of Florida is evaluating multiple bills targeting driver's licenses. The most rapidly advancing bill concerning this issue is House Bill 1639, which not only prohibits gender marker changes on driver's licenses but also mandates health insurance to cover conversion therapy.

Protestors in Tampa DMV, credit to the Trevor Project

The protests were accompanied by a digital effort urging the Biden Administration to use the Real ID Act to overturn Florida's policy. The Real ID Act mandates that all states list "gender" on their driver's licenses, and federally, "gender" has been interpreted to include the gender identities of transgender individuals for Social Security information and passports. Earlier this month, the entire Democratic congressional delegation from Florida sent a letter to President Biden, asking him to utilize these and other powers to reverse the Florida policy; the administration has yet to indicate any forthcoming action. At the time of the protest, over 700 messages had been sent, and the number continues to grow.

The risks associated with reversing gender marker changes are well-documented for transgender individuals. Incorrect gender markers on official documents increase the likelihood of harassment and abuse. Conversely, correct gender markers are proven to lower suicide risk among transgender individuals and are an important part of many people's transition. Furthermore, transgender individuals often face numerous obstacles to amend their name and gender marker on driver's licenses—reversing these changes can be deeply demoralizing. Incorrect gender markers may force trans people to disclose their identity in various situations, such as during interactions with highway patrol officers or when being carded at a restaurant. Such disclosures can be dangerous, particularly in encounters with individuals harboring anti-trans sentiments.

Christina Pushaw, the Rapid Response Director for Governor DeSantis, appeared to celebrate the negative effects of having incorrect gender markers on drivers licenses in response to the protests. In a tweet put up minutes after news of the protest went out, she stated, “New Florida tourism ad?” above a picture of a protestor with a sign, “Ron DeSantis Killed Me.”

When asked about the protests, Lana Dunn from SPEKTRUM Health, who protested in Orlando, stated, "We have tried various means to go through appropriate channels, to have our public forum for our voices heard. We are repeatedly denied."

The sentiment was echoed by Andrea Montanez from Hope CommUnity Center, who also protested in Orlando. Montanez stated that direct protest was important because "people have to see that we are no longer invisible, that we exist."

All organizers reported receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. Maxx Fenning, the executive director of PRISM, stated, "Even in the conservative area of Miami where we held our protest, numerous bystanders made it known that, although they may not understand or support trans issues, trans people should be able to have a gender marker that reflects their gender identity."

Dunn also commented on the positive response: "It was truly moving to see the amount of support. People were consistently driving by and honking their horn in support of our cause. I spoke firsthand to a number of patrons on the way into the DMV, and it's abundantly clear here in Orlando that the wider community, not just the LGBTQ+ community, supports our cause, understands our position, and is ashamed of the actions of the bigots who are imposing these laws and restrictions on transgender people."

"It genuinely made me so proud of Orlando," she added.

Regarding the future prospect of protests against anti-trans legislation and policy in Florida, Fenning stated, "I firmly believe in my community's ability to coalesce in crisis. LGBTQ+ Floridians – and Floridians at large – have had enough, and we're fired up and ready to make that known everywhere they try to silence us."