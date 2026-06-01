Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Alice Hanscam's avatar
Alice Hanscam
3h

Erin, this is beautiful. A testament to all--from birds to queer alike. I am grateful you have taken up birding--for we need more of you "young people" (yes, I get to say that, at age 65!!) tuning in to how incredibly amazing our birds are and the need to protect them. So aligned with all the challenges LGBTQAI+ have been facing. Thank you for all you do and this particular post. I will be sharing. Happy Pride!

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
3h

Amazing essay, Erin….thanks for writing and sharing!

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