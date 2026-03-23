Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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KathyPartDeux's avatar
KathyPartDeux
10h

Shit. Also - they were on my might escape to list. That list is getting vanishingly small.

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
10h

Portugal has long been recognized as a country that embraced equality, dignity, and human rights.

The rise of anti-trans legislation now being championed by far-right political forces represents a dangerous and deeply regressive departure from those values.

These bills are not about protecting anyone — they are about targeting transgender people and stripping LGBTQ+ communities of rights, safety, and recognition under the law.

They weaponize fear and misinformation to marginalize a vulnerable minority, turning human beings into political scapegoats for ideological gain.

Transgender people deserve the same freedoms, protections, and respect afforded to every citizen: the right to live openly, access healthcare, participate fully in society, and exist without government-sanctioned discrimination. Policies that single out LGBTQ+ people for exclusion undermine democracy itself by declaring that equality is conditional.

Portugal should be moving forward, strengthening inclusion and human rights protections — not importing the politics of division and exclusion spreading across parts of Europe and beyond.

History has shown repeatedly that when governments begin rolling back rights for one group, the foundation of freedom for everyone is weakened.

I stand in solidarity with Portugal’s LGBTQ+ community and all those resisting these discriminatory measures.

Equality is not negotiable. Human rights are not partisan. And dignity cannot be legislated away.

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