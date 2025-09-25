Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brooklyn Ricky's avatar
Brooklyn Ricky
5h

Going out on a limb, those who oppose political medical bans for one , likely feel the same for all people. We must retain self governance of our own minds and bodies.

I’d add those who support political medical bans, should rethink what it is that brings them pleasure playing god in other people’s lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sherry Anderson's avatar
Sherry Anderson
5h

I will be waiting with baited breath to see if our Democratic leaders will stand up for the transgender population or cave. I have very little faith in the moment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture