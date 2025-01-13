In recent weeks, anxiety has grown among transgender advocates over a potential shift within the Democratic Party. Following the 2024 election, a handful of Democratic representatives signaled a willingness to capitulate on transgender issues, a concern amplified by the swift passage of a military spending bill that included a provision targeting the transgender children of military service members—legislation that garnered significant Democratic support. With more anti-trans bills expected to surface in the coming months, fears of Democratic defections came to a head this weekend when New Jersey Democratic State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Paul Sarlo, in a stunning departure from party norms, referred to transgender women as men and endorsed banning them from participating in women’s sports during an interview with Steve Adubato on PBS.

“When asked the question, should men who... or people who were previously men or born as a man… who transitions to be a woman, that they should not compete in women’s sports, why is that a controversial issue that so many of your Democratic colleagues couldn’t give a straight answer to… no, we should protect women in sports and women should compete against women… that is some radical position?” the host, Steve Adubato, asked of the Senator.

Senator Sarlo responded, “The Democratic Party failed miserably. It’s very simple, males shouldn’t be participating in women’s sports, whether it’s at the rec level, the high school level, the collegiate level, period. That’s the end.”

Adubato followed up, “Alright, but I will say this. Some of your colleagues on the far… the progressive wing of the party are not only uncomfortable saying that, they will not say that.”

Sarlo interjected, “I’m not afraid to say it. I feel strongly about that, and I think if we just talked a little bit more straight up, have a little more practical common sense, we could have done better at the polls. Hey, elections have consequences.”

You can watch the exchange here:

Senator Sarlo’s remarks arrive at a time when the Democratic Party is facing internal soul-searching over its stance on transgender rights. Last month, a military funding bill included an anti-trans provision barring Tricare from covering gender-affirming care for the transgender children of servicemembers. That bill passed the House with the support of 81 Democrats. In the Senate, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) led an effort to strip the anti-trans provision through an amendment, but only 24 Senate Democrats co-sponsored it. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) ultimately requested the amendment be withdrawn, avoiding a full Senate vote and preventing Democrats from having to go on the record regarding their support for transgender youth.

The party will face a tougher reckoning in 2025, as Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has named a transgender sports ban as the top legislative priority. The privileged bill, set to be heard on Tuesday, will compel Democrats to take a clear stance on transgender rights: stand firm in support or capitulate, betraying their trans constituents who overwhelmingly vote Democratic. The bill could be blocked in the Senate if Republicans fail to secure seven Democratic votes to break a filibuster. However, sources tell Erin In The Morning that the vote is expected to be razor-thin, with enough Democrats potentially willing to bargain away transgender rights, putting the outcome in serious question.

Though Sarlo frames a trans sports ban as “common sense,” its implementation reveals a far more indiscriminate reality. While most discussions center on high-profile cases in sports like swimming, trans sports bans operate as a blunt instrument, impacting a wide range of activities where the concept of athletic advantage is irrelevant. Transgender individuals could be banned from participating in darts, pool, fishing, and dancing—activities where gender offers no competitive edge. Even chess is not spared; international controversy erupted when FIDE, the global chess organization, ruled that transgender women could not compete in women’s chess leagues, showcasing the absurdity and overreach of such policies.

For transgender activists and Democrats supporting transgender rights, leaders like Senator Sarlo represent a significant threat to LGBTQ+ people. History shows that targeting transgender sports is often the first domino in a larger torrent of anti-trans legislation. These attacks rarely stop at sports; they tend to spiderweb into every aspect of transgender people’s lives, from healthcare to legal recognition to public accommodations. For those in New Jersey, contacting your Democratic Senator or Representative is crucial. You can enter your address on Datamade here to make your voice heard and let them know where you stand.