Brooklyn Ricky
15h

Unethical. Immoral. Despicable. Cruel. Inhuman.

Talia Perkins
15h

An obvious, grotesque infringement on free speech and freedom of association. Will it pass, will it survive enforcement?

The people engineering, funding, and carrying out the propaganda campaign and enacting the laws and policies against transgender people must face 42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 prosecution.

