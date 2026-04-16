Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Julie Kleinbach's avatar
Julie Kleinbach
11h

Such good news when there's so much bad news on a regular basis. Thank you for all of your reporting!!!

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Letters From a Trans-American's avatar
Letters From a Trans-American
11h

WOO HOO!!!

Hooray for Montana!

Thank you to the two trans women and their lawyers who brought this suit forward.

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