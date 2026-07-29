Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Erin Kelly's avatar
Erin Kelly
19h

> “We’re not intending to discriminate based off of what sexual orientation is being furnished to minors. It’s any and all sexually explicit content,” he said in an interview with a local TV station.

So if I modified the book to feature two straight parents chasing a rainbow dinosaur and changed absolutely nothing else, it should still be "sexually explicit," right?

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
20h

TY Baum.

More power to them! They'll need a legal defense fund . . .

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