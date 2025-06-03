Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stormy's avatar
Stormy
5h

Each time an article mentions Zooey Zephyr, I get a little hit of happy anticipation for this line at the end:

"Disclosure: Representative Zooey Zephyr is happily married to the writer of this article."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Erin Reed
Tommy Lamont's avatar
Tommy Lamont
5h

This is good news and almost begs the question, which is worse, the cruelty of the Republicans and MAGA movement, or their sheer incompetence? (I say "almost" because clearly conservatives' cruelty is beyond the pale.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture