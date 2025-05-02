Erin In The Morning

Howard Hutton
2h

Ok, this is why everyone needs to carry the actual policy from the Department of State that says your passport with the X marker and/or a gender marker different from assigned at birth is valid as long as your passport isn’t expired.

Sean Corfield
2h

We just moved to Ohio and went through the process to get REAL ID here. I had my original SSN card, which had the wording "valid for work only with INS authorization", and they rejected it even tho' I also presented my passport (proving I'm a US citizen and therefore my SSN is permanent). I drove home, got my latest W-2, drove back and presented that -- and they still had a discussion about whether to accept it as proof of my SSN, even tho' W-2 is listed on their own website as valid proof of SSN. We both already had REAL ID from California but of course that means nothing in Ohio. They even said "we're just following federal law" at one point... and I bit my tongue.

They complained that we didn't bring our marriage certificate -- even tho' neither of us changed our names (we got married 25 years ago!), and it did not say we needed that on their website.

And we're both cis, very white, and in our 60s, so I can't begin to imagine how difficult these bureaucratic workers can make life for anyone less privileged :(

