Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
margo b's avatar
margo b
6h

nice news on this Friday

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sandra's avatar
Sandra
5h

Though this is good news, I really wish the US Supreme Court would take notice, with its ruling on the shadow docket due soon on gender/sex markers on US passports. I am deeply concerned this will go against trans people, and that will be devastating. Passports are a federal issue that affect everyone in all states and territories.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture